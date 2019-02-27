× PennDOT to close U.S. 22/322 WB in Perry County for two weeks to address rock slope area west of Newport

PERRY COUNTY, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that starting at 7:00 AM on Monday, March 11, its contractor will close the westbound lanes of U.S. 22/322 and implement a two-week detour to address an area of concern for falling rock just west of Newport Borough at the Howe-Greenwood Township Line in Perry County.

During a routine inspection earlier this month, PennDOT engineers noticed that this location showed significant changes. After further evaluation, the engineers determined that recent weathering of the slope has left several large sandstone blocks with weakened support. Taking the current freeze-thaw cycle into consideration as well as groundwater seepage, there is concern that rocks or portions of the slope may fall onto the highway.

PennDOT has contracted with the J.D. Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, Chester County, to conduct the safety improvement project. The work involves removing loose rock from the cliff face along a 1,000-foot portion of westbound U.S. 22/322 one mile west of the exit for Newport. This portion of westbound U.S. 22/322 averages more than 10,600 vehicles traveled daily.

PennDOT advises motorists that westbound U.S. 22/322 will be closed to through traffic for up to two weeks while the unstable rock is removed. Until then, a detour which follows Route 34, U.S. 11/15 to Liverpool Borough, and Route 17 (Sunbury Street) to Millerstown Borough is available for motorists.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 860 traffic cameras, 103 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.