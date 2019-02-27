× Philadelphia man accused of sexually assaulting child in Lebanon City in 2014

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A Philadelphia man has been charged in connection with the 2014 sexual assault of a child.

Joseph Graves was a resident of Lebanon City at the time of the alleged sexual assault. He’s accused of sexually assaulting a child at a home in the city. Police allege that Graves also threatened to kill the minor if he told anyone about the incident.

Graves, now 34 years old, has since been arrested by the US Marshals Service and State Parole agents, according to police.

He faces charges of corruption of minors, intimidation of witnesses or victims, indecent assault and endangering the welfare of children.