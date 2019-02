Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA-- Baseball season is almost here.

Philadelphia Phillies' color analyst, John Kruk, spoke with FOX43's Cale Ahearn about some tips for parents for the start of baseball and softball season.

He also delved into the sweepstakes for free agent outfielder Bryce Harper, whom the Phillies are rumored to be attempting to sign.

Kruk also shared his thoughts on the Phillies chances this season, and offered up his 2019 World Series favorite.

Check it out in the clip above.