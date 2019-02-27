× Police investigate report of man stalking student from Marshall School in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a report of a man stalking a student from Marshall School in Harrisburg.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning on North 18 Street between Walnut and Market Streets.

Police say the man approached the student while she was walking home from school Monday and the next morning, when she was walking to school.

The man asked the student personal questions and at one point, grabbed her arm, according to police. The student broke away from the man and continued to school, in which the man kept following her and watched her enter the building.

He is described as a white male, approximately 45-50 years old. The man was around 6’0″ tall with a beard and a European accent.

Anyone with information should contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip here.