LANCASTER COUNTY — Police are seeking help in identifying a suspected shoplifter accused of stealing three pairs of batting gloves from a Lancaster sporting goods store.

Manheim Township Police say the incident occurred Tuesday at 4:31 p.m. at Dick’s Sporting Goods, on the 1500 block of Fruitville Pike.

The batting gloves are worth $74.97, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Manheim Township Police (717) 569-6401.