Reading woman facing charges after refusing to leave restaurant, being found in possession of cocaine

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Reading woman is facing charges after she allegedly refused to leave a restaurant and locked herself inside a bathroom stall.

Autumn Sanger, 24, is facing possession of cocaine, disorderly conduct, and criminal trespassing charges.

On February 17 around 8:00 p.m., police responded to the Stationhouse Tavern in Manheim Township for a reported disturbance.

Upon arrival, police found that Sanger was being unruly inside the restaurant and refused to leave when asked by management.

Instead of leaving, Sanger locked herself inside a bathroom stall.

Police located Sanger, removed her from the bathroom stall, and took her into custody.

According to police, Sanger became irate and kicked and screamed all the way to the officer’s vehicle.

During a search of Sanger, police found a small baggie of cocaine.

Now, she is facing charges.