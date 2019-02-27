Shippensburg man arrested after allegedly strangling woman

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Shippensburg man was arrested after he allegedly strangled a woman to the ground and attempted to flee police.

Brian Fahnestock, 52, is facing strangulation charges for his role in the incident.

On February 24 around 6:30 p.m., police responded to a home on Rowe Road in Southampton Township for a reported domestic altercation.

Upon arrival, police spoke with the victim who said that Fahnestock threw her to the ground and strangled her after a verbal altercation.

Fahnestock fled the scene in a 1993 GMC Jimmy shortly before police arrival.

Not long after, a vehicle matching that description was seen weaving in and out of traffic.

Police initiated a traffic stop and arrested Fahnestock.

He is now facing charges.

