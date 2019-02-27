× Stars of ‘90210’ will return to FOX for 6 episodes this summer

Luke Perry and Shannon Dougherty won’t be among them, but the rest of their former castmates in what was once TV’s most famous zip code will be coming back to television this summer.

FOX announced Wednesday that the stars of “Beverly Hills, 90210” will return to TV for a six-episode event series called “90210.”

Starring original cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, and Tori Spelling, the “90210” will play “heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama…that is inspired by their real lives and relationships,” FOX said in a press release.

“Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, the former stars reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a “Beverly Hills, 90210” reboot up and running, FOX’s release said.

“But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off?”

“‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ left an indelible impact on pop culture and an entire generation,” said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, FOX. “Its powerful legacy is an important part of our network’s DNA – bold stories not told anywhere else and bigger-than-life-characters – and we’re honored to bring back the beloved original cast members for 90210.”