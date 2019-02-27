× Tools stolen from hardware store in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.- Troopers are investigating a theft at a hardware store at the 100 block of Pine Creek Dr. in Sadsbury Township.

On February 16, troopers were called to investigate a retail theft at Dutch Way Hardware.

Troopers say that surveillance footage shows a male suspect enter the store and take a Dewalt drill and Stihl chainsaw. They say he then left the store through the loading dock in the back of the building.

The theft is still under investigation.