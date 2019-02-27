Tools stolen from hardware store in Lancaster

Posted 5:01 AM, February 27, 2019, by

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.- Troopers are investigating a theft at a hardware store at the 100 block of Pine Creek Dr. in Sadsbury Township.

On February 16, troopers were called to investigate a retail theft at Dutch Way Hardware.

Troopers say that surveillance footage shows a male suspect enter the store and take  a Dewalt drill and Stihl chainsaw. They say he then left the store through the loading dock in the back of the building.

The theft is still under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.