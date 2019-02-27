Trinity, Steel-High and Linden Hall claim district basketball titles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERSHEY - Let the championships begin! 12 district titles are earned in four nights of hoops in the PIAA District III basketball tournament. The first three take place in Giant Center on Tuesday Night.

Linden Hall captures the 2A girls crown with a dominating performance against York Catholic 56-27. Steel-High then takes the floor against Antietam in the 2A boys final and sets a district record for points scored in a district championship with 92. Freshman Mekhi Flowers leads the way for the Rollers with 30 points. In the nightcap, Trinity's boys earns their sixth consecutive district crown with a convincing 72-52 victory over their neighborhood rivals Camp Hill in the 3A Championship. Here are the highlights from all three seen on FOX43 News at 10: