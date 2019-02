​

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Michael D. Cohen will testify Wednesday before Congress about his work as President Trump’s personal lawyer and longtime fixer, but lawmakers said they would limit the scope of their questioning in deference to the special counsel.

The Cohen hearing is slated to begin at 10 a.m.

News reports suggest Cohen will level a series of charges against the president during his testimony.

