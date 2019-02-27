Woman accused of assaulting security guard, nurse at Chambersburg Hospital

Posted 10:44 PM, February 27, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a Waynesboro woman accused of assaulting two individuals at a hospital.

Autumn Burton, 31, allegedly struck a security guard in the face and spit in the face of a nurse on February 24 while she was being treated at Chambersburg Hospital.

Police hold a warrant for Burton’s arrest. She faces two counts of aggravated assault and one count of disorderly conduct, court documents show.

