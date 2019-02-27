× Woman facing charges after exposing herself while intoxicated at Wellspan Ephrata emergency room

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A woman is facing charges after exposing herself while intoxicated in the emergency room area of a local hospital.

Brandy MacDowell, 42, is facing public drunkenness, indecent exposure, and open lewdness for her role in the incident.

On February 26 around 8:30 p.m., police were dispatched to Wellspan Ephrata Hospital’s emergency room area for a woman who was causing a disturbance and reportedly disrobed herself.

Upon arrival, police discovered that MacDowell was intoxicated and became disruptive while attempting to visit a friend who was a patient in the emergency room.

She was arrested and held until sober.

Now, MacDowell is facing charges.