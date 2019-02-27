× Wyoming man charged with setting car on fire last year in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY — An 18-year-old Wyoming man is facing arson and criminal mischief charges after State Police say he set fire to a car last year in Greene Township.

Raymond Carter Weingartner, of Powell, WY, was charged Monday with two counts of arson and one count of criminal mischief in the incident, which occurred on August 8 on the 100 block of Cornertown Road.

Police spoke to Weingartner last Friday in Franklin County Jail, where he is being held on unrelated offenses, according to the criminal complaint affidavit. He told police that on the night the incident, he was driving to a friend’s house while high. Sometime between 1 and 2 a.m., Weingartner told police, he encountered a broken-down vehicle along the side of the road.

Weingartner planned to steal items from the vehicle, he told police, but when he discovered nothing of value inside the car, he told police, he decided to set the car on fire instead. Using gas from a can he had in his own vehicle, Weingartner said he then doused the car with gasoline and set it on fire.

After watching the vehicle burn for a few minutes, Weingartner told police, he became afraid the car might explode and left the area.

Weingartner returned a few days later to look for the car, but it was gone, he told police.