York man accused of kicking in door, threatening woman with knife

YORK — Police have charged a 47-year-old York man with burglary, aggravated assault, simple assault, criminal mischief, and harassment after they say he kicked in a door to gain entry to a home and threatened his wife with a knife during an incident last week.

Erin Scott Shuler, of the 1000 block of West Princess Street, was charged on Feb. 18, according to York Police.

He is accused of kicking in the back door of a home on the 400 block of East College Street and threatening his wife, who was in the home with a friend, according to the criminal complaint. Shuler allegedly held a knife against the back of the victim’s neck while threatening her, police say.

When the victim attempted to flee, Shuler allegedly swing the knife at her, striking her in the back of the head, according to police.

He fled when he saw a neighbor, police say.

Shuler later called police from West York and admitted to kicking in the door, police say.