× York man accused of raping 4-year-old child in 2013

YORK — Police have charged a 29-year-old York man with rape of a child and other offenses after an investigation into allegations made by the victim, who said he raped her in April of 2013, when she was four years old.

Luis Alberto Ortiz-Cuevas, of the 1100 block of North Duke Street, is also charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, and corruption of minors, according to York City Police.

The investigation began on May 1, 2018, when police attended an interview with the victim conducted by the Children’s Advocacy Center.

The victim, now nine years old, told police that Ortiz-Cuevas had her put his penis in her mouth at a home on East Philadelphia Street.

Police have unsuccessfully attempted to contact Ortiz-Cuevas several times since the interview, according to the criminal complaint.

Charges against Ortiz-Cuevas were filed Tuesday. He is still at large, according to police.