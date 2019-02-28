‘90210’ star Luke Perry reportedly in hospital after suffering stroke

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 06: Luke Perry from "Riverdale" speaks onstage at the CW Network portion of the Summer 2018 TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 6, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

CALIFORNIA– Actor Luke Perry is reportedly in the hospital after suffering a stroke.

According to TMZ, paramedics were called to the actor’s home on Wednesday for reports of someone suffering a stroke.

Perry, 52, was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown.

He suffered the stroke on the same day that it was announced that several ‘90210’ cast members will return to appear in a six-episode event series this summer.

The original ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ series aired from 1990-2000 before receiving a reboot on another network several years later, according to FOX 8 Cleveland.

Most recently, Perry played Archie’s dad, Fred Andrews, on “Riverdale.”

