‘90210’ star Luke Perry reportedly in hospital after suffering stroke

CALIFORNIA– Actor Luke Perry is reportedly in the hospital after suffering a stroke.

According to TMZ, paramedics were called to the actor’s home on Wednesday for reports of someone suffering a stroke.

Perry, 52, was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown.

He suffered the stroke on the same day that it was announced that several ‘90210’ cast members will return to appear in a six-episode event series this summer.

The original ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ series aired from 1990-2000 before receiving a reboot on another network several years later, according to FOX 8 Cleveland.

Most recently, Perry played Archie’s dad, Fred Andrews, on “Riverdale.”