Appalachian Harley-Davidson recipient of award for 2018

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Appalachian Harley-Davidson is a recipient of the Gold Bar & Shield Circle of Recognition Award for 2018, according to a news release.

The award, given to the top four dealerships in each U.S. Sales Market, is based on motorcycle and related product sales performance, customer service and satisfaction, and operational measures, the news release said.

“We’re proud to present this high honor to the Perry Family in recognition of the outstanding work being done at Appalachian Harley-Davidson,” said Dave Cotteleer, Vice President and Managing Director for the United States. “Dealers like Appalachian Harley-Davidson is a big reason why Harley-Davidson is one of the most respected and recognized brands in the world and why we enjoy having the loyalty and commitment to our riders.”