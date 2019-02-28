Camp Hill man allegedly stole money orders from workplace, deposited them into bank

Posted 6:42 PM, February 28, 2019, by , Updated at 06:43PM, February 28, 2019

Princeton Flagg-Garrett

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Camp Hill man is accused of stealing money orders from his workplace and depositing them into his own bank account.

Police became aware of the alleged theft on February 14, when they received a report of fraudulent deposits from Blue Chip Federal Credit Union in Camp Hill.

It’s alleged that 27-year-old Princeton Flagg-Garrett stole money orders from Sunoco, deposited them into his account and withdrew the money.

The total loss was $7,513.88, police say.

Flagg-Garrett faces two counts of theft by deception, court documents show.

