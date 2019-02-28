× Columbia Police investigating shooting that left one person injured

COLUMBIA, Lancaster County — Police in Columbia are seeking help from the public in the investigation of a February 23 shooting that injured an 18-year-old borough resident.

The incident happened at about 12:33 a.m., police say. An officer from a neighboring jurisdiction performed a traffic stop on the vehicle on Route 30, just outside Columbia, and discovered a shooting victim inside the car. The victim, who police did not identify, had sustained a gunshot wound to the hand, according to police. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Columbia Police investigated the incident, and determined the victim was part of an incident that occurred in the area of Third and Chestnut Streets in the borough. Police say a group approached the victim and his companion while they were walking north on Third Street, at which time a shot was fired, striking the victim.

Police say neither the victim nor his companion provided a description of the suspect or suspects. They are seeking assistance from the community with this investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Bryan Keyser at (717) 684-7735.