Preliminary hearing set for man facing homicide charges in 2018 shooting death of Harrisburg teen

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Thursday, a preliminary hearing is expected to take place at 9:00 a.m., for a man who is facing charges for shooting and killing a teenager.

Adrien Dishawn Hailey, 19 is facing multiple charges including criminal homicide.

The shooting happened back in December on the 1900 Block of Bellevue Road in Harrisburg— but Hailey wasn’t arrested until February 13.

According to police Hailey is also facing robbery, theft, tampering with evidence, and providing a false report to authorities.

On December 5, police responded to a call for a man being shot. According to responding officers they say when they arrived on scene they found 15-year-old Donnell Williams dead with what appeared to be a gun shot wound.

It wasn’t until February 13 when the Marshalls Fegutive Task Force arrested Hailey without incident, and then turned him over to the Harrisburg Police.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on Thursday.