DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a trash truck fire.

According to emergency dispatch, crews were dispatched to the Camp Hill Bridge Club in the 300 block of N. 21st Street around 9:30 a.m. for a reported fire in the parking lot.

No injuries have been suffered.

Fire crews are leaving the scene of what was a trash fire in a garbage truck. The trash was dumped in the parking lot of the Harrisburg Bridge Club in Camp Hill. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/fM6BAUJRkP — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) February 28, 2019

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene and we will provide updates as they become available.