Dead cow found in trash fire in Cumberland County, fire officials say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Update: A dead cow was found in a burning pile of trash Thursday afternoon, the Camp Hill Fire Department confirms to FOX43.

Firefighters put out the fire in the parking lot of the Harrisburg Bridge Club. The trash was dumped at that location by the garbage truck after the contents caught fire.

Fire officials say that the driver picks up trash from farms but doesn’t recall where the cow came from.

Previous: Crews are on the scene of a trash truck fire.

According to emergency dispatch, crews were dispatched to the Camp Hill Bridge Club in the 300 block of N. 21st Street around 9:30 a.m. for a reported fire in the parking lot.

No injuries have been suffered.

Fire crews are leaving the scene of what was a trash fire in a garbage truck. The trash was dumped in the parking lot of the Harrisburg Bridge Club in Camp Hill. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/fM6BAUJRkP — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) February 28, 2019