× Harrisburg man charged with drug delivery resulting in death

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg man was charged Wednesday with drug delivery resulting in death following a July 2018 drug transaction that led to the fatal overdose of another individual.

Dominique Patterson, 24, is accused of delivering heroin to 28-year-old Adam Esquivel who then allegedly sold it to the victim at a Hummelstown KFC parking lot on July 4.

The victim was found dead in his bedroom the next morning.

Police wrote in the criminal complaint that the exchange between Patterson, Esquivel — whose charge of drug delivery resulting in death is pending — and the victim was observed on surveillance video.

During an interview with police at Dauphin County Prison on July 9, Esquivel advised that he sold the victim heroin on July 3 and July 4, and spoke with him via Facebook Messenger to arrange the deal, according to the criminal complaint. A search of Esquivel’s phone revealed messages between him and a “Benjamin Franklin,” found out to be Patterson. Police then interviewed Patterson the next day, also at the prison, in which he admitted to being on the video.

Last week, Esquivel spoke with police a second time, this time with his attorney present. He provided the same account from his first meeting with authorities on July 9, though, adding more detail in regards to his and Patterson’s relationship.

“(Esquivel) was only dealing with (Patterson) during this time frame and didn’t purchase heroin from anyone else,” the officer wrote. “(Patterson) would typically front (Esquivel) heroin and (Esquivel) would pay him back after it was sold.”

The criminal complaint added that Esquivel acknowledged the lingo used his phone messages was related to the sale and purchase of heroin.