Hempfield High School student charged with threatening to 'kill a lot of people' at the school

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Hempfield High School student has been charged with issuing a threat to “kill a lot of people” at the school Wednesday, according to East Hempfield Township Police.

Artis Kegerise is charged with one count of terroristic threats in the incident. He was removed from school property and taken into custody on the day of the incident, police say.

According to police, Kegerise was exchanging text messages with another student, who police did not identify. In the text message thread, police say, Kegerise texted that he was “pissed,” and that he was “gonna kill a lot of people.” He later texted “it’s at school,” police say.

Kegerise was released from Lancaster County Prison after paying $200,000 bail. There is a bail restriction preventing him from coming within 100 feet of any Hempfield School District property, police say.