JC Penney announces plans to close 18 stores in 2019

JC Penney announced Thursday that it will close 18 full-line stores in 2019, including the three locations previously announced last month.

In addition, the company said, it will also close nine ancillary home and furniture stores.

The company did not identify the location of the stores that are closing, but said associates who are impacted will receive separation benefits, including assistance in finding other employment and other outplacement services, like resume writing and interview tips.

JC Penney has locations at Park City Mall in Lancaster, at High Point Commons in Harrisburg, at the Capital City Mall in Camp Hill, and at the North Hanover Mall in Hanover.

Nearly all impacted stores are expected to close in the second quarter of 2019, the company said.