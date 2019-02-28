× Lower Dauphin boys, Lancaster Catholic and Lancaster Country Day girls win district titles

HERSHEY – Three more championship basketball teams were crowned at Giant Center on Thursday Night. One of them is used to bringing home the hardware, the other two enjoyed the experience for the first time.

The tripleheader started with the District III 1A Girls Championship between Greenwood and Lancaster Country Day. LCD survived a low-scoring affair to capture it’s first district crown 35-30.

The defending 4A girls champs from Lancaster Catholic went back to back as they defeated Bishop McDevitt 54-39. Senior Kiki Jefferson scored 31 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the effort.

In the nightcap, Lower Dauphin’s boys defended their top seed in 5A with a 64-60 victory over Muhlenberg. The Falcons have now won their first Mid-Penn League crown and District III title in the same season.

Highlights from all three title games can be seen here: