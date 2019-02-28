× Man accused of killing Harrisburg teen heading to trial

HARRISBURG — A Harrisburg man accused of killing 15-year-old Donnell Williams in December is heading to trial, court documents show.

Adrien Hailey, 19, faces charges of criminal homicide, robbery, theft, tampering with evidence, and providing a false report to law enforcement.

It’s alleged that Hailey killed Williams when they were at the teen’s home in the 1900 block of Bellevue Road and stole his money, drugs and a firearm.

Williams’ sister and another individual were downstairs when they heard a gunshot upstairs. They found Williams bleeding in his bedroom and saw Hailey leave through a rear door adjacent to the room, the criminal complaint says. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police spoke with Hailey later that evening, in which he told police that two individuals busted through the door and robbed him and Williams at gunpoint before one of them shot the teenager. Further examination of the crime scene did not corroborate Hailey’s account as there was no physical evidence of forced entry and there was no commotion coming from Williams’ bedroom, according to the criminal complaint.

Police note in the criminal complaint that Hailey did not render aid to Williams, who he called his best friend.