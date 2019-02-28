Man arrested, charged in connection with deadly pedestrian crash in Harrisburg

Posted 4:20 PM, February 28, 2019, by

Samuel White

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg man was arrested Thursday in connection with a pedestrian crash that claimed the life of a 65-year-old woman.

Samuel White, 71, allegedly struck Phyllice Taylor with a vehicle on February 8 on North 7th Street at Dauphin Street. The deadly crash occurred just before 7:15 p.m., police said. White remained on scene following the incident.

White has been charged with homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury while not licensed and numerous summary offenses.

