Man arrested, charged in connection with deadly pedestrian crash in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg man was arrested Thursday in connection with a pedestrian crash that claimed the life of a 65-year-old woman.

Samuel White, 71, allegedly struck Phyllice Taylor with a vehicle on February 8 on North 7th Street at Dauphin Street. The deadly crash occurred just before 7:15 p.m., police said. White remained on scene following the incident.

White has been charged with homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury while not licensed and numerous summary offenses.