Multiple police agencies investigate string of burglaries in York, Lancaster counties

Multiple police agencies are investigating a string of burglaries that have occurred throughout York and Lancaster counties between January 5 and February 18.

The agencies include: Pennsylvania State Police, York Area Regional Police, West Manchester Township Police, Spring Garden Township Police and Pequea Township Police.

All businesses were forcibly entered during overnight hours and money was taken from inside. Surveillance footage at each location shows a white, non-Hispanic male carrying a crowbar and flashlight. He is wearing a hoodie sweatshirt which is pulled tight to conceal his face.

The dates and locations of the burglaries and thefts are as followed:

January 5 – Vito’s Pizza, 1734 South Queen Street, Spring Garden Township, York County

January 5 – D and K Grocery Supply, 757 Delta Road, Windsor Township, York County

January 9 – Mamma’s Pizza, 4790 West Market Street, West Manchester Township, York County

January 9 – Shangrila Chinese Restaurant, 2149 White Street, West Manchester Township, York County

January 12 – Verizon Wireless, 2704 South Queen Street, York Township, York County

January 20 – Wiley’s Pharmacy, 112 Townsedge Drive, East Drumore Township, Lancaster County

January 20 – Two Cousin’s Pizza, 126 Townsedge Drive, East Drumore Township, Lancaster County

February 18 – Kann’s Automotive, 3002 Shiprock Road, Pequea Township, Lancaster County

Anyone with information should contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. All callers remain anonymous and could qualify for a cash reward.