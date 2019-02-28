Multiple winter weather systems headed our way plus a blast of arctic air next week!

FIRST BURST OF ACCUMULATING SNOW: We are monitoring a few rounds of winter weather that will impact us this weekend, the first of which will move in tonight. The initial flakes will begin to fall after midnight tonight in our southwestern counties and overspread the area by 2 AM. Steady, accumulating snowfall will continue until about 6-7 AM Friday morning, and then slowly begin to taper off. While this is a quick moving system, it does have a good bit of moisture with it and that is why we are monitoring the potential for a few inches of snow. Plan on a difficult drive for the morning commute Friday. Slippery roads and lowered visibility could make for dangerous travel, especially during the predawn hours Friday. The rest of Friday features cloudy skies and chilly temperatures, but a possibility for some spotty rain/snow showers as a coastal system develops to our east. Heading into Friday night that system throws a rain/snow mix our way, with the potential for an additional light accumulation. All winter precipitation comes to an end early Saturday morning.

POTENTIALLY MORE SIGNIFICANT SNOW: We continue to eye another system that has the potential to bring significant accumulating snowfall to the region by the end of the weekend. At this time, two of the major models are speaking opposite languages. The GFS model has been consistently showing an all snow event, although at the surface temperatures could be in the mid 30s which would mean some mixing is likely. The European model continues to show a snow to rain mixing event which could still leave a blanket of snowfall before transitioning to rain. This system has lots of moisture to go along with it and if there is enough cold air in the atmosphere and at the surface, we could be talking about a significant snowfall event for Sunday. We will continue to iron out the details and fine-tune our snowfall totals which will likely be released on Friday.

MAJOR BLAST OF COLD AIR NEXT WEEK: In the wake of these winter weather systems, we enter the month of March on a frigid note. A bitter blast of cold air brings temperatures 15-20 degrees below average our way by Monday. Gusty winds pick up thanks to strong energy in the upper levels of the atmosphere and bring ice-cold wind chills for Monday and especially Tuesday. Afternoon wind chills on Monday will likely be in the upper teens to about 20 degrees, and by Tuesday we plummet into the single digits for wind chills! High temperatures will struggle to climb out of the mid to upper 20s through the middle of the week. Temperatures look to rebound by late week although still remain below average for this time of year.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather team all week long!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann