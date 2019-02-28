× New York teenager charged in deadly shooting in Lebanon

LEBANON — A 17-year-old New York man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Lebanon man Wednesday night on the 1000 block of Orchard Avenue, according to Lebanon City Police.

Lindley Thelismond has been charged with homicide in the shooting death of James Jeter, 26, who was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in the Orchard Avenue home at about 10:20 p.m.

Police say they learned of an argument between Jeter and Thelismond that occurred in the house prior to the incident, and allege Thelismond shot Jeter during the argument.

Thelismond then fled from the home, and was apprehended on the 300 block of North 12th Street within ours of the shooting, according to police. Officers recovered the handgun they believe was used in the incident, police say.

Thelismond was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Thomas Capello and incarcerated at Lebanon County Correctional Facility with no monetary bail set. He will be charged as an adult, authorities say.

Police say two other people have been charged as a result of the investigation.

Matthew Correia, 22, of Lebanon, was found at the residence on North 12th Street and was taken into custody on outstanding warrants originating from Lancaster County. He was transported to Lebanon County Correctional Facility and is awaiting extradition to Lancaster County, police say.

Richard Andino, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia after a police search of the home on Orchard Avenue, where the shooting occurred.

This investigation is ongoing, police say. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717 272 2054.