NTSB: Inproperly installed gas connection caused 2017 home explosion in Millersville

LANCASTER COUNTY — The National Transportation Safety Board determined an improperly installed gas connection was the cause of the 2017 explosion that killed one person, injured three others, and destroyed a Millersville home, the agency announced Wednesday on its website.

Central to the investigation was the installation of a tapping tee, the connection between the gas main and the home’s individual gas line, the NTSB said.

Six other homes in the Springdale Lane neighborhood were damaged by the explosion, which occurred on July 2, 2017, according to the NTSB.

The NTSB said its examination of the tee assembly involved in the accident revealed the assembly was incorrectly installed, because a locking sleeve — an important piece of hardware that served as an attachment between the tee and the gas main — was not attached to the main.

“Since the locking sleeve was not attached, additional stress was placed on four nylon bolts which hold the tee assembly in place,” the NTSB said in its determination. “The NTSB determined two of the four nylon bolts fractured when in service in a manner consistent with slow crack growth. The incorrect installation of the tee, combined with the in-service fracture of the two nylon bolts, allowed gas to escape from the tee assembly.”

In June 2018, the NTSB issued four safety recommendations to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration and Honeywell International Inc. stemming from the Millersville investigation.

The recommendations were intended to prevent the incorrect installation of mechanical tapping tee assemblies in gas distribution systems.

