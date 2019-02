× Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Quarryville

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash.

The crash occurred in the area of State St. and Groffdale Dr. in Quarryville Borough around 6:00 a.m.

Route 372 is closed in both directions in the area due to the incident.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene and we will provide updates as they become available.