× Police: Man tried to use counterfeit $100 to buy food at Taco Bell

CARLISLE — A 32-year-old Cumberland County man has been charged with forgery and attempted theft by unlawful taking after police say he attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 to pay for his order at Taco Bell.

Christopher Johnson was charged after police were called to the restaurant, located on the 400 block of East High Street, at 10 p.m. Wednesday. He was taken to Cumberland County Prison for processing and arraignment.