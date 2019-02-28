Quiet Thursday before some light snow brushes Central PA tonight

QUIET BUT CHILLIER THURSDAY: It’s a quiet start to Thursday morning, and that’s going to be the overall trend throughout the day. Expect more clouds than sunshine to start the morning, but some more sun should break through during the late morning and midday hours before returning. Temperatures begin in the upper 20s to lower 30s across the region. There’s a bit of a breeze through the afternoon, adding the extra chill to readings that reach the middle to upper 30s. Wind chills feel like the upper 20s to lower 30s. Skies are mostly cloudy through the evening ahead of a weak system that brings a bit of light snow late Thursday night. Snow showers and light snow moves in around midnight and spreads in the hours that follow. As snow accumulates, the early half of the morning commute could bring slippery roads for many before it all comes to an end before sunrise. There could still be some residual slippery roads for the rest of the morning commute. Most spots see a coating to 2 inches of snow, but there is the likelihood for more in our southwest most spots, including Franklin County and the western part of Adams County. Temperatures begin in the 20s on Friday. Skies are partly sunny to mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Expect temperatures in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND OUTLOOK: March continues to come in like a lion as we watch 2 more systems for the upcoming weekend. The next moves in quickly Friday night into Saturday morning. It looks to bring some light snow and rain showers. Most see snow showers, but the rain showers could sneak in for southeast parts of the region. Accumulations, if any, are under an inch. The unsettled weather exits early in the morning Saturday. The rest of the day is partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Temperatures are in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. Models continue to converge toward a more potent system Sunday through Sunday night. We are once again in the battle zone for temperatures, and therefore precipitation type, so there continues to be differences in weather this system brings more rain or more snow, or somewhere in-between. Check back for updates. We’ll bring you the latest as it becomes available.

ARCTIC COLD NEXT WEEK: Whatever mess unfolds Sunday exits early during the morning on Monday. Conditions should clear out by daybreak, leaving to partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies the rest of the day. It’s quite breezy as an unseasonably cold push of arctic air slides into the region. Temperatures start near freezing, and they likely fall into the 20s during the afternoon. Wind chills feel like the teens. The cold isn’t going anywhere anytime soon! It stays quite frigid through the middle of the week. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 20s both Tuesday and Wednesday under partly to mostly sunny skies. It’s still quite breezy both days. Wind chills feel like the teens, perhaps single digits.

