Stauffer’s of Kissel Hill, Boys and Girls Clubs hold bike-building event

LANCASTER -- Stauffers of Kissel Hill hosted the Bike Build Donation in Lancaster Wednesday at the Eden Resort. Over 150 Stauffers managers will assemble and donate bikes for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lancaster and Harrisburg to help kids in need.

