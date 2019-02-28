LANCASTER -- Stauffers of Kissel Hill hosted the Bike Build Donation in Lancaster Wednesday at the Eden Resort. Over 150 Stauffers managers will assemble and donate bikes for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lancaster and Harrisburg to help kids in need.
Stauffer’s of Kissel Hill, Boys and Girls Clubs hold bike-building event
