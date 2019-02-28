× Two people arrested for suspected burglary in Manchester Township

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, York County — Northern York Regional Police have charged two people in a burglary that occurred Wednesday afternoon on the 900 block of Hedgegate Lane, according to criminal complaint affidavits.

Cynthia Marie Vaughan, 49, and Damien Shaun Rinehart, 32, are charged with burglary, criminal trespass, and criminal conspiracy in the incident, which occurred around 2:30 p.m.

According to police, a suspect vehicle in multiple other burglaries was seen leaving the area as police responded to a burglar alarm call on Hedgegate Lane. When they arrived at the home, officers discovered the rear door had been kicked in, destroying the door jam and frame.

Rinehart and Vaughn were located in the area of the burglary call. The suspect vehicle spotted by police was registered to Vaughn, according to the criminal complaint.

Vaughn told police that she drove Rinehart to the residence to commit a burglary, but when they arrived, she said she had a change of heart and tried to tell Rinehart not to break in the home. An argument ensued, she told police.

Rinehart then allegedly exited the vehicle and went to the rear of the home, Vaughn told police. Vaughn said she began driving down the street when she saw a police car approaching, so she drove to a neighboring area and parked the car, according to police.

Police investigating the burglary picked up the couple and took them into custody.