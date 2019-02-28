Woman caught on camera crashing through police department lobby with infant in backseat of car

LOS ANGELES — The woman caught on video crashing her car into the Los Angeles Police Department San Pedro station’s lobby – with her two-month-old baby in tow – will face multiple charges, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Michelle Betancourt, 29, faces one felony count each of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death, assault upon a peace officer, vandalism over $400, resisting an executive officer and battery with injury on a peace officer, as well as one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run driving resulting in property damage, the DA’s Office said.

Just before 5 a.m. on Feb. 9, Betancourt crashed through the police station’s lobby. She opened her car door as an officer approached and ordered her to exit the vehicle. She then accelerated her car backwards, forcing the officer to jump out of its path, prosecutors said.

Police said the lobby was closed at the time and nobody was injured.

Before crashing into the station, Betancourt also reportedly crashed into another vehicle and fled the scene, the DA’s Office said.

Betancourt pleaded not guilty Tuesday and is scheduled to appear in court again March 6.

If convicted, Betancourt faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 10 years in state prison.