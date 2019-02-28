York High’s District 3 boys basketball playoff game vs. Northern York will be live-streamed

Posted 3:58 PM, February 28, 2019, by
YORK — Thursday’s District 3 Class 5A boys basketball playoff game between York High and Northern York, which is closed to the public, will be available for viewing via live stream, District 3 announced Thursday.

The game begins at 5 p.m. at York High.

District 3 closed Thursday’s game to the public in the aftermath of York’s 66-63 loss to Muhlenberg in Tuesday’s semifinal round. After the final buzzer sounded, fans from both sides got into an on-court confrontation that led to disorderly conduct charges for six people, including two students (one from each school).

