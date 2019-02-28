× York High’s District 3 boys basketball playoff game vs. Northern York will be live-streamed

YORK — Thursday’s District 3 Class 5A boys basketball playoff game between York High and Northern York, which is closed to the public, will be available for viewing via live stream, District 3 announced Thursday.

The game begins at 5 p.m. at York High.

Tonight's District III Class 5A Boys Basketball third-place game between Northern York and William Penn will be livestreamed. The direct link:https://t.co/kkpMe6LfpY The stream can also be viewed on the District III website at: https://t.co/uXtTcE0HxE — PIAA District III (@piaadistrict3) February 28, 2019

District 3 closed Thursday’s game to the public in the aftermath of York’s 66-63 loss to Muhlenberg in Tuesday’s semifinal round. After the final buzzer sounded, fans from both sides got into an on-court confrontation that led to disorderly conduct charges for six people, including two students (one from each school).