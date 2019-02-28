× York man accused of attacking, trying to strangle female roommate

YORK — A York man has been charged with strangulation and assault after police say he attacked a roommate twice in about an hour Wednesday morning at a home on the 600 block of West Princess Street.

Nathaniel Eugene Bollinger, 29, was taken into custody at about 11:48 a.m. after a second alleged attack on a female roommate. He is also accused of punching the same victim about an hour earlier, according to York City Police.

Officers responded to the home for the first time at about 10:45 a.m., when another roommate called police after the first alleged attack. The roommate said Bollinger and the victim got into a verbal argument over the victim’s dog, and Bollinger punched the woman in the jaw and shoved her. He then left the residence, police say.

The victim, who is deaf, confirmed the attack to police, who advised her that Bollinger would be charged.

At 11:48 a.m., police were summoned back to the West Princess Street residence a second time for the report of another altercation, according to the criminal complaint. Officers noticed a railing on the stairs had been broken in half.

Bollinger, who was still at the scene, was taken into custody, police say.

The victim told police she had invited a friend over, and Bollinger became irate when the friend arrived, police say. He allegedly attacked the victim, punching her in the jaw, knocking her to the ground, and choking her from behind. The victim’s friend separated Bollinger and the victim, police say. Bollinger then punched the victim’s friend, according to police.

Bollinger is charged with one count of strangulation, two counts of simple assault, and one count of harassment, according to the criminal complaint.