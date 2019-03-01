× Brad Paisley to perform at the York Fair

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The York Fair has announced another performer set to rock the stage this summer.

Brad Paisley will kick off the 2019 Grandstand of Stars concert series at the York Fair on September 6, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.

Paisley is a singer, songwriter, guitarist and entertainer whose talents have earned him numerous awards, including three GRAMMYs, two American Music Awards, 14 Academy of Country Music Awards and 14 Country Music Association Awards (including Entertainer of the Year), among many others.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 8 at 9:00am.

Tickets will be available at yorkfair.com, or by phone order (717)-848-2033.

Ticket prices range from $45-$60 and advance purchase includes admission to the Fair.