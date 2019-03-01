CENTER STAGE: Two familes, one wedding and the chaos that ensues at the Playhouse in Allenberry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. - The stress of a "normal" wedding can pose enough problems for a couple and their respective families. But add in another love to the mix, and you get a timeless tale captivating audiences with its heart and comedy in "It Shoulda Been You."

This is the last weekend to see the comedy with Keystone Theatrics at the Playhouse at Allenberry. For more information, visit Keystone's website.