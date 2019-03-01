Crews in Steelton working early to clear snow covered roads for drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STEELTON, DAUPHIN COUNTY Pa.-- Crews in Steelton were out early working hard to clear the roads for drivers, on Friday morning.

Around 4:00 a.m., most of the back and residential roads were snow covered in Steelton, however as the snow began to slow down and more crews were out on the roads they cleared up pretty quickly.

There are just a few secondary roads in the area that seem to be slightly snow covered, just be sure to use extra caution when driving and give yourself more time to travel.

Some spots that are still slick and slushy are closer to the edge of the road and in the center lanes.