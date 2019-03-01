× Eagles re-sign DE Brandon Graham to three-year extension

PHILADELPHIA– The Eagles are bringing back a key member of the team’s defensive line.

The team announced Friday morning that they have reached an agreement with DE Brandon Graham on a three-year contract extension.

Graham, 30, had a relatively down year in 2018 while recovering from an ankle injury, and posted only four sacks.

However, in 2017, Graham had 9.5 sacks and the game-clinching forced fumbled against Patriots’ QB Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII.

The move represents the Eagles’ second significant decision this off season, after deciding to let QB Nick Foles become a free agent.