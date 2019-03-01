× Former ‘Soap,’ ‘Who’s the Boss’ star Katherine Helmond dies at 89

Actress Katherine Helmond, best known for her role as Jessica Tate on the 1970’s sitcom “Soap” and as Mona Robinson on “Who’s the Boss?” has died, according to TMZ.

Helmond was 89.

Her passing on Feb. 23 of complications from Alzheimer’s Disease was announced by her talent agency, APA.

Helmond won a Tony Awards on Broadway for her role in “The Great God Brown,” and was nominated for two Emmy Awards for her role as Mona Robinson — the mother of Judith Light’s Angela Bower character on “Who’s the Boss,” which co-starred Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano.

Helmond first gained stardom playing the ditzy matriarch of the Tate family on “Soap,” which also starred Billy Crystal and Robert Guillaume.

She also had a recurring role on the 1990’s sitcom “Coach,” playing Doris Sherman, and played Patricia Heaton’s mother on the hit series “Everybody Loves Raymond.”

She also did voiceover work in the Pixar film “Cars,” and had a small role on the HBO series “True Blood” in 2011.

Helmond is survived by her husband of 57 years, David Christian, TMZ reports.