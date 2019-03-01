FOX43 Job of the Day, sponsored by Elwood Staffing

Today’s Job of the Day:

Mastronardi Produce – a Sunsetgrown Company

Jonestown PA

All openings available on both 1st & 2nd shift

Graders/Packers – $13-$13.50/hr.

Line Leads – $15-$15.50/hr.

Admins – $14-$14.50/hr.

www.elwoodjobs.com

Lebanon branch – 717-376-0200

With a number of locations in Central, Pa., Elwood Staffing is not far away for your next career opportunity. Looking for a long-term, short-term, full-time or part-time work, Elwood Staffing has branches in Camp Hill, Carlisle, Chambersburg, York, Reading, Harrisburg, Lebanon, Lancaster and Hanover to assist your needs. Visit Elwood Staffing’s website here.