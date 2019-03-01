× Harrisburg boys, Cumberland Valley and Palmyra girls earn district gold

READING – District III Basketball Championship Week is complete but not before handing out trophies to three more worthy squads. In the nightcap at Santander Arena, Harrisburg defeats the home team from Reading High 64-60 in the 6A title game. The Cougars have their number, winning six consecutive games against the Red Knights as they capture their 13th district crown.

Cumberland Valley’s girls were the top seed in 6A but their district title still comes as a bit of a surprise considering they were just 8-14 one year ago. The Eagles flew past Dallastown 33-27 in the final.

The real shocker of the tournament is Palmyra’s girls in 5A. The Cougars enter the district tourney with a 12-10 overall mark and are given the 12 seed. They proceed to upset the 5, 4, 1 and 3 seeded teams on their way to a district championship. Palmyra beat Gettysburg 31-23 in the final.

