Harrisburg man indicted by federal grand jury on drug, firearms charges

HARRISBURG — A 27-year-old Harrisburg man has been indicted this week by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and firearms charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Terrance Harden was indicted Wednesday on charges of possession with the intent to deliver fentanyl and cocaine and illegal possession of a 9mm handgun. The charges stemmed from a May 31, 2018 incident in Harrisburg, according to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed, who announced the indictment in a press release.

The case was investigated by the Harrisburg Bureau of Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Johnny Baer is prosecuting the case.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is life imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the judge is also required to consider and weigh a number of factors, including the nature, circumstances and seriousness of the offense; the history and characteristics of the defendant; and the need to punish the defendant, protect the public and provide for the defendant’s educational, vocational and medical needs.