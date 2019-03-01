× Inmate dies at hospital after he was found unresponsive in cell the night prior

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — An inmate at State Correctional Institution – Benner Township died Thursday morning at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College after he was found unresponsive in his cell the night prior, according to a news release from the facility.

Prison staff found 23-year-old Derric Harsh unresponsive at approximately 11:54 p.m. Wednesday. He was transferred to the hospital and was pronounced dead just after 1 a.m. by the Centre County Coroner, the news release said. His official cause of death will be determined by the coroner’s office.

Harsh was serving between eight to 16 years in prison for raping two women and molesting four children in Lancaster County between June 2015 and December 2015. He had been housed at SCI – Benner Township since February 2.